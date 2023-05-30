Wanted drug driver arrested in Derbyshire – as cannabis seized
The driver of a red Seat has been avoiding officers in Clay Cross but didn’t have as much luck in Matlock.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:34 BST
PC Hussain was out on proactive patrols in Matlock on Sunday, May 28, when he spotted the wanted driver.
The red Seat was stopped and the driver failed a roadside drug test. The vehicle was searched and cannabis was found.
Checks showed that the driver was wanted by officers in Clay Cross for further offences. He was arrested and remains in police custody.