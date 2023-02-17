Wanted Derbyshire man charged and remanded to prison
A man who was wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences has been arrested, charged and remanded to prison.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Damon Cadle, formerly of Sandiacre but who also had connections to Long Eaton, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Leicester was arrested on Tuesday 7 February at an address in Leicester.
The 35-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday 9 February charged with four counts of assault and criminal damage.
He was remanded into prison custody pending a trial at Derby Crown Court.