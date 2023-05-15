News you can trust since 1855
Volunteer at popular museum in Derbyshire town suspended as social media video becomes “police matter”

A volunteer at a Derbyshire museum was suspended by the council following the circulation of a video on social media.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:54 BST

In a statement published onto social media, Jeremy Jaroszek – Chief Executive at Erewash Borough Council – said the authority had taken “immediate action” to suspend the individual.

He said: “Erewash Borough Council is aware of a video that is being shared on social media in relation to a volunteer at Erewash Museum, which claims that he has taken part in illegal activity.

The council confirmed today that a volunteer had been suspended.The council confirmed today that a volunteer had been suspended.
“The council has taken immediate action and suspended the volunteer from all activities at Erewash Museum and can confirm that this is now a police matter.”