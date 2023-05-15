Volunteer at popular museum in Derbyshire town suspended as social media video becomes “police matter”

In a statement published onto social media, Jeremy Jaroszek – Chief Executive at Erewash Borough Council – said the authority had taken “immediate action” to suspend the individual.

He said: “Erewash Borough Council is aware of a video that is being shared on social media in relation to a volunteer at Erewash Museum, which claims that he has taken part in illegal activity.

The council confirmed today that a volunteer had been suspended.