Volunteer at popular museum in Derbyshire town suspended as social media video becomes “police matter”
A volunteer at a Derbyshire museum was suspended by the council following the circulation of a video on social media.
In a statement published onto social media, Jeremy Jaroszek – Chief Executive at Erewash Borough Council – said the authority had taken “immediate action” to suspend the individual.
He said: “Erewash Borough Council is aware of a video that is being shared on social media in relation to a volunteer at Erewash Museum, which claims that he has taken part in illegal activity.
“The council has taken immediate action and suspended the volunteer from all activities at Erewash Museum and can confirm that this is now a police matter.”