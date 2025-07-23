Visitors to popular Peak District walks and beauty spots warned amid spike in thefts from vehicles this summer

The police have issued a warning to Peak District visitors this summer amid a rise in thefts from motor vehicles near popular beauty spots and walking routes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team has warned people visiting the area this summer to stay vigilant – with a rising number of thefts from vehicles being reported across Hope Valley.

A team spokesperson said: “We’ve seen a recent increase in thefts from motor vehicles across the Hope Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Offences have included roof tents being stolen from vehicles and four vehicles being broken into, with valuable items taken from inside.

Peak District visitors have been warned to remain vigilant this summer.

“If you’re visiting the area – especially popular walking spots and beauty locations – please remove all valuables before leaving your vehicle, or take them with you.

“Thieves are opportunistic and even seemingly hidden items can be targeted. Officers will be conducting regular patrols in the area to help deter further offences and offer reassurance to the community.”