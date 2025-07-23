Visitors to popular Peak District walks and beauty spots warned amid spike in thefts from vehicles this summer
The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team has warned people visiting the area this summer to stay vigilant – with a rising number of thefts from vehicles being reported across Hope Valley.
A team spokesperson said: “We’ve seen a recent increase in thefts from motor vehicles across the Hope Valley.
“Offences have included roof tents being stolen from vehicles and four vehicles being broken into, with valuable items taken from inside.
“If you’re visiting the area – especially popular walking spots and beauty locations – please remove all valuables before leaving your vehicle, or take them with you.
“Thieves are opportunistic and even seemingly hidden items can be targeted. Officers will be conducting regular patrols in the area to help deter further offences and offer reassurance to the community.”