Two people have been arrested after officers in Chesterfield spotted a vehicle believed to be linked to drug supply.

Police officers noticed a Toyota Yaris, believed to be linked to drug supply, in Linacre Road in Chesterfield at 1.10pm on Friday, October 3.

They attempted to stop the car, but it continued travelling over several roads before finally coming to a halt in Green Farm Close.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, and the passenger, a man in his twenties, were detained whilst the vehicle was searched.

Eight bags of suspected crack cocaine were found under the passenger seat, and the pair were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The woman was also arrested for a number of driving offences. She was released under investigation for the driving offence. She was subsequently charged with failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.

The man was bailed pending further enquiries.