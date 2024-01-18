Victims of sex abuse urged to come forward following death of Chesterfield children’s entertainer

Individuals who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a former children’s entertainer who died in prison are being urged to get legal advice over pursuing his estate for compensation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Holden, from Chesterfield, was 88 years old when he was sentenced to 13 years in jail for abusing two boys in the 1970s after a hearing at Derby Crown Court in November 2021.

The horrific attacks, which occurred when he had worked across the country as an entertainer called Georgie The Clown, took place in his home, and also at Queen’s Park Leisure Centre and a caravan site in Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the case Derbyshire Police said the paedophile had caused "untold damage to so many lives", with Holden previously convicted for sex offences against children in the 1960s and 1980s.

Chesterfield children’s entertainer and swimming teacher Holden, 88, was jailed for 14 years. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Solicitors at Simpson Millar are now urging anyone that may have suffered at the hands of George Holden to reach out for help, with specialist abuse solicitor, Nathalie Swanwick, explaining that it is possible to obtain compensation from his estate as well as start the process through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme if it has been reported to the police.

She said: “This is a truly dreadful case where a man took advantage of his role working with children to carry out horrific acts of abuse throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s. While the bravery of a few individuals did ultimately lead to a conviction, it is likely that many other lives were also damaged.”

Nathalie explains that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme (CICS) is a government funded scheme designed to compensate victims of violent crime in Great Britain, which includes awards for physical and sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “In so many of the cases that we deal with our clients have suffered considerable emotional and psychological trauma because of the abuse that they experienced.

“The compensation secured can go some way towards paying for vital therapies and support and, in some cases, it can also provide a degree of closure, so it’s really important that they access those funds as soon as possible.

“I strongly urge anybody who feels they may have been a victim to reach out for support.”