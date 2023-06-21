News you can trust since 1855
Victim named in Derbyshire murder investigation after woman found dead at her house

A woman has been named after Derbyshire police launched a murder investigation earlier this week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jun 2023, 20:34 BST- 1 min read

Olivia Marsden was found deceased at her home in Greenbank after the North West Ambulance Service was called just after 4 pm on Sunday, June 18.

A post-mortem has taken place, however, the cause of the 24-year-old’s death has yet to be found.

Formal identification has taken place, her family are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

Olivia Marsden was found deceased at her home in Greenbank after the North West Ambulance Service was called just after 4 pm on Sunday, June 18.
A man in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, as well as a woman in her 50s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on police bail as further enquiries are undertaken.

Anyone with information that may be of use to detectives, and who has not already contacted the force, is asked to do so as soon as possible.

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*373737:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.