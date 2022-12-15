News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Vandals target popular park in Derbyshire town – spraying offensive graffiti on play area and defacing Ukrainian flag

A popular Derbyshire park was hit by vandals earlier this week – who covered a children’s play area and Ukrainian flag in graffiti.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Dales District Council have confirmed today that their parks team were forced to clean up a significant amount of graffiti – much of it offensive – from the Rutland Recreation Ground in Bakewell.

A DDDC spokesperson said: “Police will be referring to the graffiti on visits to local schools. We aren't sharing the most offensive examples.

Hide Ad

“The graffiti took place in the park on Monday and Tuesday night this week. We also discovered graffiti in Bath Gardens this morning in the form of offensive statements on the Ukraine flag there.”

The council were unable to share photos of the most offensive graffiti.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Smart motorway safety: stopped vehicle detection targets missed, finds regulator

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.