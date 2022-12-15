Derbyshire Dales District Council have confirmed today that their parks team were forced to clean up a significant amount of graffiti – much of it offensive – from the Rutland Recreation Ground in Bakewell.

A DDDC spokesperson said: “Police will be referring to the graffiti on visits to local schools. We aren't sharing the most offensive examples.

“The graffiti took place in the park on Monday and Tuesday night this week. We also discovered graffiti in Bath Gardens this morning in the form of offensive statements on the Ukraine flag there.”

The council were unable to share photos of the most offensive graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

