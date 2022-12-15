Vandals target popular park in Derbyshire town – spraying offensive graffiti on play area and defacing Ukrainian flag
A popular Derbyshire park was hit by vandals earlier this week – who covered a children’s play area and Ukrainian flag in graffiti.
Derbyshire Dales District Council have confirmed today that their parks team were forced to clean up a significant amount of graffiti – much of it offensive – from the Rutland Recreation Ground in Bakewell.
A DDDC spokesperson said: “Police will be referring to the graffiti on visits to local schools. We aren't sharing the most offensive examples.
“The graffiti took place in the park on Monday and Tuesday night this week. We also discovered graffiti in Bath Gardens this morning in the form of offensive statements on the Ukraine flag there.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.