Urgent warning to pet owners as cats die in spate of 'poisoning attacks' near Chesterfield

Police have issued a warning to pet owners after a number of cats died in a a spate of 'poisoning attacks' near Chesterfield.

Police say the suspected poisoning attacks were carried out in the Coney Green area of Clay Cross.

Photo for illustrative purposes from Pixabay.

Cat owners are being urged to be vigilant to any changes in their pets' behaviour- and to check garages and gardens for any spillages.

"If your cat appears to be lethargic or unsteady on their feet, you need to seek urgent veterinary assistance," said a spokesman for Clay Cross Police.

"The sooner your pet receives treatment, the better their chances of survival."

