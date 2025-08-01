'Urgent' appeal for help finding missing High Peak man – as police ‘extremely’ concerned for his welfare

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:57 BST
Officers are appealing for urgent help finding Terry, who is missing from home in New Mills.

The 77-year-old was last seen leaving home at about 7.45 pm yesterday evening (Thursday, July 31) and officers have been searching for him throughout the night.

They haven’t been able to find Terry and are now ‘extremely’ concerned for his welfare.

This morning police has issued a photo of Terry and want to hear from anyone who has seen him since last night.

Terry is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and a grey beard.placeholder image
He wears black glasses and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jogging bottoms and possibly blue and orange trainers.

Anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 1305 of July 31:

