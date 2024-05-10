Urgent appeal as woman pushing child in pushchair assaulted in Derbyshire
The incident took place near the leisure centre on Clifton Road, Ashbourne at around 8 pm on Wednesday 8 May and saw a woman in her thirties assaulted by a man while she was pushing a pushchair.
A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police immediately using any of the below methods, including reference 24*269518:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.