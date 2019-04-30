UPDATE: Investigation launched as car crashes into Derbyshire shop

Police are investigating after reports of a car crashing into a Derbyshire shop.

Officers received reports that a car had collided with a shopfront on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh at around 2.50am this morning (Tuesday, April 30).

Nisa Local on Rotherham Road.

A resident snapped this picture of a police car and cordon at the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The car, believed to be a black Toyota Aygo, left the scene and officers are working to trace its whereabouts.

“Due to structural damage to the doors and surrounding wall, the structure of the building will need to be assessed to ensure it is safe to enter before any further investigations can take place.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which may help with our enquiries, is asked to call 101 with reference number 19000218259.”

READ MORE: Axe pick raiders brought to justice