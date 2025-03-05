Update from council on efforts to move travellers on from illegal encampment in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a number of vehicles had entered land off Birchwood Crescent at 10.00am yesterday (Tuesday, March 4).
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) confirmed that the authority was working with the police to resolve the situation – with photos taken at the scene showing a number of caravans that have arrived at the site.
A CBC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the illegal encampment and are working closely with our partners, including Derbyshire Constabulary, to progress appropriate and proportionate enforcement action to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
A force spokesperson added that regular patrols of the area would be carried out by the local policing team.
This is the second time travellers have established an encampment on this site – with a similar camp being set up back in September 2024.