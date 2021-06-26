Unwanted attention can be classed as stalking or harassment.

A spokesperson said: “If you are receiving attention that is unwanted this can be classed as stalking or harassment.

“Stalking and harassment includes behaviour which happens two or more times directed at or towards someone by another person, that causes the victim to feel alarmed or distressed or to fear that violence might be used against them.

“This attention can be received by current/ex partners, family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours or even strangers.

“Stalking is “a pattern of unwanted, fixated and obsessive behaviour which is intrusive and causes fear of violence or serious alarm or distress”. It can consist of any type of behaviour such as regularly sending flowers or gifts, making unwanted or malicious communication, damaging property and physical or sexual assault.

“The acronym FOUR helps you remember what type of behaviours to look out for:

“Fixated: Does the perpetrator’s behaviour indicate a disproportionate investment of time, effort and resources?

"Is the perpetrator interested in everything the victim does? Do they want to know who the victim is talking to, what they are doing, where they are going etc.

"Does the perpetrator try to find this information by using social media, texting, calling, emailing or being followed?

“Obsession: Does the perpetrator appear to have an unhealthy and persistent preoccupation with the victim(s)?

"Does the perpetrator continue their behaviour when they have been told to stop? Does the perpetrator dedicate time and effort to the stalking behaviours?

“Unwanted attention: Does the victim report that the behaviour of the perpetrator is unwanted attention? Is the perpetrator persistent? Does the perpetrator send gifts to the victim(s), unwanted communication such as massages, letters or phone calls. Has the perpetrator damaged your property or has graffiti been caused to your property?

“Repeated: Is there a pattern of behaviour, meaning two or more incidents of unwanted contact whether or not they have been reported to the police?”

If you feel you are being stalked or harassed you can report it to police by sending a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, message the contact centre on @DerPolContact, or phone 101 in a non-emergency.