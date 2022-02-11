‘Unlucky’ Derbyshire motorist has car seized after driving past police station while uninsured
Police in Derbyshire confiscated a car after an uninsured driver decided to pass directly by their station.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:02 pm
At around 6.40pm on February 10, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they had spotted an uninsured driver pass by their station on Central Drive.
An SNT spokesperson said: “This unlucky driver got stopped right outside of our police station tonight for having no insurance.
“The vehicle has been seized and the driver has been reported. Another uninsured driver off Shirebrook's streets.”