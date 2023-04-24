Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped a car in Tansley after receiving reports that the driver had their licence revoked.

Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped a car in Tansley on April 20 after receiving reports that the driver had their licence revoked.

After being stopped, the driver seemed surprised and told officers that ‘they had no idea the licence was revoked’.

This wasn’t a good enough excuse as the car was seized at the scene.