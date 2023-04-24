News you can trust since 1855
Unlicensed driver who tells officers they ‘had no idea licence was revoked’ has car seized

The driver has told officers they didn’t know that their licence was no longer valid.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped a car in Tansley after receiving reports that the driver had their licence revoked.

Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped a car in Tansley on April 20 after receiving reports that the driver had their licence revoked.

After being stopped, the driver seemed surprised and told officers that ‘they had no idea the licence was revoked’.

This wasn’t a good enough excuse as the car was seized at the scene.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Policing Unit said: “If you're not 100 % sure you have a substantive licence, for instance, if you've previously been banned for drink or drug offences, you can check it online.”