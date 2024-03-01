Uninsured motorist stopped twice in six days sees car seized by police in Derbyshire after “questionable driving”
Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers were patrolling our hotspot areas in Langley Mill last night when they noticed some questionable driving.
“From talking to the driver it turns out he had only been stopped by police six days earlier for not having insurance when driving. Turns out he has not learnt his lesson, he did not have insurance for this vehicle either.
“To top it off he was sporting what could only be described as a racing slick, not ideal in some very wet weather.
“The vehicle was seized and the driver will have his day in court and likely 9 points on his licence.”