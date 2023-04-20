Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped the motorcyclist, who was reported for numerous offences, during a patrol on April 19.

The motorcycle rider previously failed to stop for officers from DRPU in December 2022.

He showed officers at the scene a provisional licence, but has been driving without L plates and did not have any compulsory basic training so should not be on the roads.

Officers stopped the motorcyclist and seized the 125cc motorbike at the scene.

