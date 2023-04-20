News you can trust since 1855
Uninsured motorcyclist with provisional licence who escaped police in December stopped by Derbyshire officers after five months

Police have stopped an uninsured motorcycle rider with a provisional licence in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit stopped the motorcyclist, who was reported for numerous offences, during a patrol on April 19.

The motorcycle rider previously failed to stop for officers from DRPU in December 2022.

He showed officers at the scene a provisional licence, but has been driving without L plates and did not have any compulsory basic training so should not be on the roads.

Officers stopped the motorcyclist and seized the 125cc motorbike at the scene.
Officers seized the 125cc motorbike at the scene and labelled it as ‘delightful’ and ‘well maintained’.

