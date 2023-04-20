News you can trust since 1855
Uninsured Ford truck with insecure and overweight load seized in Chesterfield

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have seized the truck while on patrol in Chesterfield.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

Officers stopped a Ford Transit transporting an insecure load just after 1 pm on Wednesday, April 19.

They soon found out the vehicle was uninsured and had no valid MOT test.

The truck was 44% overweight, with a total weight of 5060 kilograms recorded by the officers.

The vehicle was seized at the scene and the driver was reported for his offences.

