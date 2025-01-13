Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car has been seized following an incident involving dangerous driving in the Chesterfield area.

Officers from Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police SNT spotted a vehicle that was being driven dangerously and with no insurance on Saturday, January 11.

With assistance from Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT and Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT, officers followed the car. Upon being spotted by police, the driver quickly abandoned their vehicle.

Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police SNT have confirmed that the driver was in “such a rush they left their pizza behind”.

The vehicle has been seized by officers and towed away following the incident.