Uninsured driver and passengers without right to remain in the UK stopped in Derbyshire
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped the car in Ilkeston and discovered the passengers had no right to be in the UK.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:22 BST
The vehicle caught the officers’ eye initially due to the driver not wearing his seat belt.
But after the vehicle had been stopped, it turned out the driver was uninsured.
Officers then found out that two of his passengers had already had their leave to remain in the UK refused.
The car was seized at the scene.