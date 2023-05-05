Uninsured Derbyshire driver ‘screams out to be stopped’ after collecting kids from school without child seats
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing have stopped an uninsured driver in the Amber Valley – who was collecting children from school without child seats.
Officers stopped the black Audi in Horsley Woodhouse on Thursday, May 4 after they noticed children travelling in the vehicle without suitable seating.
The driver told the officers that he had just picked up the children from school.
Officers also found out the driver was not the owner of the vehicle.
He claimed that he was covered to drive his friends' car on his ‘traders policy’ but Motor Insurers' Bureau information revealed otherwise.
The car was not seized as the driver’s friend who let him drive his vehicle was present.
Officers gave the man a traffic offence report for permitting his friend to drive with no insurance.
Safeguarding has also been carried out in relation to the children.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit commented on Twitter: “Another one screaming out to be stopped.”