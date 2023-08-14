News you can trust since 1855
Uninsured BMW seized in Derbyshire after driver gave four different names

Police seized a BMW after it was flagged on their ANPR system.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
BMW seized after being uninsured

Officers were in patrol in Swadlincote when a vehicle was flagged on their ANPR system as being involved in drug supply.

An £80,000 BMW was located a short time later and the driver was stopped and spoken to: but he couldn't quite remember his name and provided four different aliases to the cops.

After officers confirmed his identity it transpired he had no insurance to drive the car and didn’t own the vehicle, either.

The car was seized and towed on the back of a truck with the driver reported for motoring offences.

A spokesperson for Swadlincote SNT said: “His day went from bad to worse, as he refused to provide Officers any passcode to unlock the car, meaning it was dragged onto the back of the truck.

"An expensive day for the driver, who will have to go to court, potentially receive 6 point and a fine, along with paying recovery costs.”