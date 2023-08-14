BMW seized after being uninsured

Officers were in patrol in Swadlincote when a vehicle was flagged on their ANPR system as being involved in drug supply.

An £80,000 BMW was located a short time later and the driver was stopped and spoken to: but he couldn't quite remember his name and provided four different aliases to the cops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After officers confirmed his identity it transpired he had no insurance to drive the car and didn’t own the vehicle, either.

The car was seized and towed on the back of a truck with the driver reported for motoring offences.

A spokesperson for Swadlincote SNT said: “His day went from bad to worse, as he refused to provide Officers any passcode to unlock the car, meaning it was dragged onto the back of the truck.