Uninsured and unlicenced driver ‘struggles to recall date of birth’ after being stopped by police in Staveley

A uninsured and unlicenced driver who ‘struggled’ to recall her date of birth when stopped by police has had her car seized.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:38 am

The blue Mazda 3 was stopped by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on the A619 in Staveley.

Officers had cause to stop the vehicle due to the manner in which it was being driven – however, the female behind the wheel claimed to have forgotten her details and they became suspicious.

Checks later revealed she held no licence or insurance and her car was seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Derbyshire RPU stopped the uninsured and unlicenced motorist on the A619 in Staveley (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Read More

Read More
North Derbyshire man deprived of sleep by neighbours’ music smashed up fence

In a Twitter post on Tuesday (June 28), Derbyshire RPU said: “A619, Staveley - Female stopped due to manner of driving and then struggles recalling a date of birth. #MobileBiometrics to the rescue and she suddenly remembers she's given false details. No licence or insurance! #Seized.”

Responding to police, one Twitter user said: “They always try n pull that not-so-clever stunt!”

Another added: “Great job but lying just delays the inevitable because you always find out especially when they can't remember a simple thing like D.O.B.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.