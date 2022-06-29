Uninsured and unlicenced driver ‘struggles to recall date of birth’ after being stopped by police in Staveley

The blue Mazda 3 was stopped by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on the A619 in Staveley.

Officers had cause to stop the vehicle due to the manner in which it was being driven – however, the female behind the wheel claimed to have forgotten her details and they became suspicious.

Checks later revealed she held no licence or insurance and her car was seized.

Derbyshire RPU stopped the uninsured and unlicenced motorist on the A619 in Staveley (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

In a Twitter post on Tuesday (June 28), Derbyshire RPU said: “A619, Staveley - Female stopped due to manner of driving and then struggles recalling a date of birth. #MobileBiometrics to the rescue and she suddenly remembers she's given false details. No licence or insurance! #Seized.”

Responding to police, one Twitter user said: “They always try n pull that not-so-clever stunt!”

Another added: “Great job but lying just delays the inevitable because you always find out especially when they can't remember a simple thing like D.O.B.”