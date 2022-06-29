Uninsured and unlicenced driver ‘struggles to recall date of birth’ after being stopped by police in Staveley

The blue Mazda 3 was stopped by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on the A619 in Staveley.
Officers had cause to stop the vehicle due to the manner in which it was being driven – however, the female behind the wheel claimed to have forgotten her details and they became suspicious.
Checks later revealed she held no licence or insurance and her car was seized.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday (June 28), Derbyshire RPU said: “A619, Staveley - Female stopped due to manner of driving and then struggles recalling a date of birth. #MobileBiometrics to the rescue and she suddenly remembers she's given false details. No licence or insurance! #Seized.”
Responding to police, one Twitter user said: “They always try n pull that not-so-clever stunt!”
Another added: “Great job but lying just delays the inevitable because you always find out especially when they can't remember a simple thing like D.O.B.”