Unidentified camouflaged 'big foot' wandering the streets of Derbyshire wanted by police after ‘numerous reports’
Police are hoping to identify someone spotted ‘walking the streets’ in a ghillie.
By Oliver McManus
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
An appeal is being made to identify the person behind the suit with police in Amber Valley circulating images on social media.
They said they have had ‘numerous reports’ of the person ‘walking the streets’ and are asking people to call 101 quoting 959-030923 if they know their identity.
The appeal prompted mixed reaction with many questioning what the offence was and a fair few people drawing comparisons to Big Foot.