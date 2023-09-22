Two young drug dealers, who flooded Derbyshire town with cocaine and cannabis and attacked man, jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackson Parker and Joshua White sold large quantities of cocaine and cannabis in the Buxton area and have been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm at Derby Crown Court.

Jackson Parker, 25, of Marlow Street, Buxton was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years behind bars and Joshua White, 22, of Baslow Grove, Fairfield, Buxton, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Officers from Buxton SNT thanked the local community for providing the force with information and helping with the investigation.