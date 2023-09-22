News you can trust since 1855
Two young drug dealers, who flooded Derbyshire town with cocaine and cannabis and attacked man, jailed

Two young drug men have been jailed after dealing drugs and attacking a man.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Jackson Parker and Joshua White sold large quantities of cocaine and cannabis in the Buxton area and have been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm at Derby Crown Court.

Jackson Parker, 25, of Marlow Street, Buxton was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years behind bars and Joshua White, 22, of Baslow Grove, Fairfield, Buxton, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Officers from Buxton SNT thanked the local community for providing the force with information and helping with the investigation.

Following the sentencing, a spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “Your local SNT alongside your 24/7 response officers work tirelessly in ensuring our local community is a safe place to both live and work. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe!”