Two men have been arrested following an incident which took place in Alfreton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police were called to reports of assault at West End in Alfreton at 9.10pm yesterday (Thursday, February 13).

Witnesses have reported that multiple police cars and at least one ambulance service vehicle have been seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “At the scene two women, one aged in her 50s and the other in her 30s were found to have been assaulted. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and remain in police custody.”