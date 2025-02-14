Two women in hospital with serious injuries after assault in Derbyshire - as two men arrested

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:45 BST

Two men have been arrested following an incident which took place in Alfreton.

Derbyshire police were called to reports of assault at West End in Alfreton at 9.10pm yesterday (Thursday, February 13).

Witnesses have reported that multiple police cars and at least one ambulance service vehicle have been seen in the area at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “At the scene two women, one aged in her 50s and the other in her 30s were found to have been assaulted. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and remain in police custody.”

