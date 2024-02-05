Two wanted men arrested in Derbyshire village following assault and stalking incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Creswell and Bolsover, along with suspect management and risk reduction team attended an address in Creswell on Saturday afternoon (February 3).

Upon arriving at the property, officers found two men, who were wanted for different offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the men was wanted for failing to appear at court, failing to comply with post supervision order and also wanted in relation to an assault. The second suspect was wanted in relation to a stalking incident.