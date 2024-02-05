Two wanted men arrested in Derbyshire village following assault and stalking incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Creswell and Bolsover, along with suspect management and risk reduction team attended an address in Creswell on Saturday afternoon (February 3).
Upon arriving at the property, officers found two men, who were wanted for different offences.
One of the men was wanted for failing to appear at court, failing to comply with post supervision order and also wanted in relation to an assault. The second suspect was wanted in relation to a stalking incident.
Both men were arrested and taken to Ripley Custody to be interviewed about the alleged offences, ahead of being set to appear in court.