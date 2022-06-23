Officers from the Clowne and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Teams have located and arrested two men in the village today.

An SNT spokesperson said: “One male was wanted for failing to appear at court he was promptly arrested by the the North East Derbyshire Risk Reduction Team and escorted to Ripley Custody.

“Another male was located and provided false details to the police, as well as stating he was 10-years-old. A quick check of his fingerprints on our mobile fingerprint scanning device discovered the male was wanted in connection to a burglary in 2021.

The mobile fingerprint scanner allowed officers to identify the wanted male.

“The mobile finger print scanning device is a useful tool that officers carry which allows them to quickly identify the true identity of individuals and again has proven pivotal in locating and arresting the male in connection to a burglary.