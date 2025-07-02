Two vehicles damaged in arson incident in North East Derbyshire village
Police were called to reports of two vehicles deliberately set on fire on Emmett Carr Lane in Renishaw in the early hours of Thursday, June 26.
The incident occurred between 12.10am and 12.30am, causing ‘significant damage’ to the vehicles.
Derbyshire police are investigating the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time.
Anyone who has seen the incident or has any footage that could assist officers with the investigation, is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 25000370612 using any of the following contact methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.