Two vehicles damaged in arson incident in North East Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for information following an incident in Renishaw which saw two vehicles deliberately set alight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of two vehicles deliberately set on fire on Emmett Carr Lane in Renishaw in the early hours of Thursday, June 26.

The incident occurred between 12.10am and 12.30am, causing ‘significant damage’ to the vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire police are investigating the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time.

Police were called to reports of two vehicles deliberately set on fire on Emmett Carr Lane in Renishaw in the early hours of Thursday, June 26.

Anyone who has seen the incident or has any footage that could assist officers with the investigation, is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 25000370612 using any of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.