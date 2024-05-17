Two teenagers taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault at Derbyshire skate park
Police have been called to a reports of an assault at a skate park.
Police received reports of an assault in the skate park in Stanley Street, Killamarsh Yesterday (May 16).
The incident occurred just after 6.30pm when two teenagers were approached by three men and assaulted.
They suffered facial injuries and were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious or life-changing.
There has been no arrests made at this time but enquiries are still ongoing.