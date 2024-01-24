Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search took place on Wednesday, January 10 at a home on Talbot Crescent in Hasland.

An 18-year-old young man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and have been subsequently charged.

Callum Byrne (18) of no fixed address has been charged with acquire, use or possess criminal property and offer to supply cocaine and offer to supply heroin.

The 17-year-old from Derby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of cocaine, offer to supply cocaine and offer to supply heroin.

They both appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 11 where they were remanded.