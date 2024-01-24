Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search took place on at a home on Talbot Crescent at Hasland. An 18-year-old young man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and have been subsequently charged.

Callum Byrne (18) of no fixed address has been charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and offer to supply cocaine and offer to supply heroin.

The 17-year-old from Derby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of cocaine, offer to supply cocaine and offer to supply heroin.

They both appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court where they were remanded. The next hearing is expected to take place at Derby Crown Court in February.