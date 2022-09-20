Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Derbyshire

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested late on Friday, September 16 as part of a large-scale investigation into the Mackworth shooting and both remain in police custody.

The investigation, which is being run by a dedicated team of detectives, relates to the shooting of a man in Ilford Drive on the evening of Wednesday, September 14.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. A second man, aged 33, suffered a cut to the head after it is believed he was assaulted nearby.

The arrests are two of several arrests over the last few days including a 45-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday and have now been released on police bail.

Last week three teenage boys were also arrested in connection with the incident and were bailed pending further enquiries.

Two of them, both aged 15, have since been re-arrested -- with one remaining in custody and the other being released on bail.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday for assisting an offender and was later bailed but has since been re-arrested and remains in custody.

The police activity over the course of this weekend takes the total number of arrests related to the case to twelve.

The Derbyshire officers have been working closely with colleagues from the Armed Operations Unit of the National Crime Agency.

People living in the area should expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

If you have any information which could help with our enquiries, or any CCTV or dashcam footage from that time, please contact the police on the details below, quoting reference 22000537088:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – send a direct message to the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – The police have several crime reporting tools on their website as well as their online contact form

Phone – call them on 101.