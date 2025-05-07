Two suspects arrested after man stabbed to death inside Derbyshire bank
The man, who was a customer, was stabbed inside the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby at around 2.35pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 6)
Aged in his 30s, he was pronounced dead at the scene. While formal identification has not taken place, his family have been made aware.
A man in his 40s was arrested at a property in Western Road, Normanton, at around 6pm on suspicion of murder.
A man in his 30s was also arrested at the same property on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.
Detective Inspector Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “We appreciate that this incident will have caused significant concern to the local community and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.
“No-one else was hurt and while the investigation is at an early stage, at this time we are treating it as an isolated incident. Officers will be in the area for some time so we’d encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to us.
“We’d also encourage anyone with any information on this incident to please contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information can contact the police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000260624:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.