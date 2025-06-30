Two shoplifters arrested after targeting store in Chesterfield town centre - as goods worth over £1000 recovered

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:40 BST
Police have arrested two individuals after an incident involving a theft in Chesterfield.

Two shoplifters targeted a shop in Chesterfield town centre on Friday, June 27, but were caught red handed after a quick response from Chesterfield Town Centre Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Both suspects were detained close to the store and searched with over £1000 worth of goods recovered.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with theft following the incident.

