Two prisoners convicted of assault, drug supply and possession of weapon abscond from Derbyshire prison

Officers are appealing for information after two prisoners have absconded from HMP Sudbury open prison.

Jamie Insull and James McFarlane left the prison at about 10.10 am yesterday (Wednesday, April 23). They are believed to have taken a Diamond Bus towards Uttoxeter and Burton.

Insull is described as a white man with dark hair, facial hair, with a slim build and about five foot six inches tall.

The 34-year-old has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and has brown eyes. He left the prison wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.

Jamie Insull (left) and James McFarlane (right) abscond from HMP Sudbury open prison.

Insull was convicted of assault by beating at Exeter Crown Court in February 2024 and is serving a prison sentence of three years and two months.

He has links to Hodgehill and Shard End in Birmingham, Matchborough in Redditch, Kingstanding and Tyseley in the West Midlands, and Torquay in Devon.

McFarlane is described as a white man, about six foot tall, with a slim build, grey hair, clean shaven and blue eyes. He has a scar on his left arm and a tattoo on his back that says ‘Baby James’.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a light blue t-shirt underneath, dark blue jeans and black trainers.

The 46-year-old was convicted of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, having a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine at Northampton Crown Court in October 2024.

He is serving a prison sentence of two years and one month. McFarlane has links to Wellingborough and Kettering in Northamptonshire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach either of them. Anyone who knows where they is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting incident number 292 of April 23 using any of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.