Two more men charged with murder after body of “loving young man” found in Derbyshire village

Jason Hill, 21, of Derby Road, Risley, and David Oswald, 30, of Granville Square, Birmingham, have both been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 29.

Jack Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, has also been charged with murder. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, June 28) when he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday, June 30.

Another two men have been charged in connection with Owen’s death.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of a man was found on a path near Risley Lane in Breaston on Friday, June 23 at around 7.20pm.

The man was named as 21-year-old Owen Fairclough. Family liaison officers now are supporting Owen’s family – who described him as a “loving young man” with “his whole future to look forward to” in a tribute shared with the police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000386781:

Facebook – You can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – You can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – You can complete the online contact form

Phone – You can call 101