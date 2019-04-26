Two more arrests made in murder investigation into Derbyshire man's death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Belper man Simon Jones, who was found injured in a car park in Chaddesden at the weekend.

The 57-year-old, of Belper, was found in a car park off Chaddesden Lane on Saturday night and was taken to hospital, but later died.

Simon Jones

A murder investigation was subsequently launched and a number of people have been arrested in connection with the inquiry.

Two further men were arrested last night in Belper.

One, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder, while the second, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

Yesterday, Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, appeared at court and was charged with murder and robbery.

Thai Johnson, also 19 and of Renfrew Street, Derby, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

