Two men seen 'shooting up at trees' as duck is shot in Chesterfield park

Police are investigating after a duck was shot in a Chesterfield park - one of a number animals targeted at the location in recent months.

Staveley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said a duck has been shot in Ringwood Park, Hollingwood.

Ringwood Park, Hollingwood.

They also said two men have been seen 'shooting up at trees'.

The concerning incidents come after several similar issues last October with animals being shot and burned in the park.

OTHER NEWS: Latest offenders to be put behind bars

Posting online, one person wrote: "It's happened on another three occasions since then teenagers with guns in the local park. This weekend being the latest. Two mallard ducks removed out of view of the public yesterday wasn't a pleasant site."

Last October, PC Rebecca Damms, of Derbyshire police, said: “We have received reports of wildlife being shot and killed with an air rifle in the Ringwood Park area, along with concerns about anti-social behaviour and nuisance motorcycles in the area.

“These incidents have been distressing to those who have found the animals, who have suffered unnecessarily, and I would encourage anyone who has any information, or notices anything suspicious in the area to report it to us.”

And Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We were horrified to find that animals have been shot at Ringwood Park.

“Our staff will be extra vigilant to look for any suspicious and anti-social behaviour and we would encourage park users to do the same and, if they see anything, to report it to the police.”

Call Derbyshire police on 101 if you have any information about the latest incidents.