Two men kick cyclist out of his bike at bridge over railway lines in Derbyshire

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Sinfin Lane.

The incident happened between 11 pm and 11.30 pm on Friday, November 15, when a man was cycling along Sinfin Lane towards Sinfin, Derby.

As he approached the bridge over the railway lines, two men kicked out at his bike causing him to fall to the ground.

The men tried to pull the victim off the bike, but he managed to cycle away.

Motorists who were driving in the area with dash cam installed are asked to check their footage in case it may have captured anything that could be useful to officers.

Anyone who can help or has any other information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 24*682414 on any of the below methods.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.