Two men jailed after staff member threatened and assaulted outside Chesterfield town centre bar

Two men have been jailed after an incident outside a Chesterfield bar.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Saltergate, just after 4.30pm on Saturday, February 22, after a member of staff was threatened and assaulted before his body camera was stolen.

Sean Sissons and Stephen Donaldson were arrested a short time later and the following day they were charged with assault and theft respectively, and remanded into police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and admitted the offences.

Sissons, a prolific anti-social behaviour offender in the town, was jailed for 18 weeks.

Sissons, a prolific anti-social behaviour offender in the town, was jailed for 18 weeks. The 37-year-old of Springbank Road, Chesterfield was also handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from entering Chesterfield town centre. Donaldson, aged 38, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, was jailed for 18 weeks.

Sergeant Josh Carter said: “During the last six months we have seen a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield and, alongside partner agencies, have secured a number of civil injunctions and Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against repeat offenders.

“There is still work to be done to tackle ongoing issues and we continue to work closely with partners to remedy these, but this process is well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This sentencing is another example of that work, and we are pleased that Sissons, who has caused a repeated nuisance in the town centre for some time, has now been made subject of a CBO.

“He has previously been subject to a community protection warning, a community protection notice, and civil injunction but has continued to reoffend which means we have now been successful in securing a CBO. If Sissons does breach the order, he could face a further prison term.

“We are committed to remaining visible in our communities and very much rely on the public reporting incidents and breaches of civil injunction and CBOs to us, so that we can act to ensure the most persistent offenders are dealt with.”