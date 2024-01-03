Two men in hospital after reported stabbing incident at Meadowhall shopping centre

Two men are in hospital today following a reported stabbing at the Meadowhall.shopping centre yesterday evening (January 2).

It is unknown if Meadowhall will be opening today. The centre has been contacted for a comment. Officers have confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

In a statement issued last night, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Two men aged 19 and 20 have been taken to hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. Two men aged 24 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault."

The incident comes as it emerged that there were over 800 crimes reported at the shopping centre over a 12-month period from September 2022 until the end of August 2023.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing at Meadowhall. Picture: David Kessen, National World