Two men in hospital after reported stabbing incident at Meadowhall shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is unknown if Meadowhall will be opening today. The centre has been contacted for a comment. Officers have confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.
In a statement issued last night, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Two men aged 19 and 20 have been taken to hospital where they are currently receiving treatment. Two men aged 24 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault."
The incident comes as it emerged that there were over 800 crimes reported at the shopping centre over a 12-month period from September 2022 until the end of August 2023.
Bosses at Meadowhall say it is one of the safest places in the city to shop, with security measures including a visitor code of conduct, a team of security staff, a partnership with South Yorkshire Police, including a dedicated police station on site, as well as CCTV and ANPR monitoring the site.