Two men flee from Derbyshire Police after flipping ‘brand new BMW’
Two men escaped from officers in Derbyshire after flipping their BMW onto its roof and fleeing the scene.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:51 am
At around 7.00am on Thursday, January 20, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had found a brand new BMW on its roof on the A623 near Stoney Middleton.
The two male occupants of the car ran from the scene, which was ‘suspicious’ to the DDRU.
Police dogs were deployed to help officers search the nearby woodland, but the men were not found. The car was recovered for forensics.