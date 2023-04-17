The collision occurred on the eastbound side of the carriageway between Toyota Island and Chellaston at around 10.15 am on Sunday, April 16.

Two men, who were in a Bentley Bentayga which left the carriageway and struck a bridge pillar, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The families of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigations are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who has dashcam footage. Police are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a black BMW which was travelling behind the Bentley just before the collision

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*227417:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101