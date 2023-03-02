Two men charged with drug offences after more than 400 cannabis plants found in Chesterfield home
Two men have been charged and remanded to prison following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Chesterfield.
Following reports from a member of the public, officers attended an address in Saltergate and discovered 442 cannabis plants spread over two floors of the property.
Anh Ngoc Nguyen, 25, of no fixed address, and La Nguyen, 35, of no fixed address, have both been charged with cultivation of cannabis and illegal abstraction of electricity.
The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 27 February and were remanded to prison.
Sergeant Matt Adams, from Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “When we receive information from the public, we will act on it and the discovery of this significant amount of drugs, which have been taken off the streets of Chesterfield, is testament to that.
“If you are considered that drugs are being grown or sold in your area then you can contact us at any time, in confidence, to report your concerns.”
There are a number of signs that indicate that cannabis may be being grown in your area.
These include:
Are the curtains permanently closed or windows covered?
Is there a loud or distinctive sound of fans whirring?
Are there a large number of food deliveries being made to the property?
Have you never seen those living inside the address?
Is there a distinct smell of cannabis from the property?
Anyone who believes a cannabis grow may be in their area can contact Derbyshire Police in confidence, using any of the below methods:
