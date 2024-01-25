Two men charged over drugs and knife offences after Derbyshire police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue in Ripley, following a visit to a property on Ash Crescent at around 2.30pm on Thursday, January 11. The other was arrested by police on Derby Road.

Following questioning, Nyall Wint, 20 of Yatesbury Avenue, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, and acquire, use or possess criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Williams,19, of Hawker Drive, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, acquire, use or possess criminal property, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences in Ripley. One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue, the other one on Derby Road.