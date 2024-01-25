News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Two men charged over drugs and knife offences after Derbyshire police raid

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences after being arrested by Derbyshire Police.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue in Ripley, following a visit to a property on Ash Crescent at around 2.30pm on Thursday, January 11. The other was arrested by police on Derby Road.

Following questioning, Nyall Wint, 20 of Yatesbury Avenue, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, and acquire, use or possess criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emmanuel Williams,19, of Hawker Drive, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, acquire, use or possess criminal property, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences in Ripley. One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue, the other one on Derby Road.Two men have been charged with drug supply offences in Ripley. One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue, the other one on Derby Road.
Two men have been charged with drug supply offences in Ripley. One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue, the other one on Derby Road.

They both appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 13, where they were remanded into prison custody. A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing is expected to take place at Derby Crown Court in February.