Two men charged over drugs and knife offences after Derbyshire police raid
One of the men was stopped by police and arrested on Oak Avenue in Ripley, following a visit to a property on Ash Crescent at around 2.30pm on Thursday, January 11. The other was arrested by police on Derby Road.
Following questioning, Nyall Wint, 20 of Yatesbury Avenue, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, and acquire, use or possess criminal property.
Emmanuel Williams,19, of Hawker Drive, Birmingham was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine, acquire, use or possess criminal property, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.
They both appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 13, where they were remanded into prison custody. A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing is expected to take place at Derby Crown Court in February.