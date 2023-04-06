Two men from Sheffield have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.

It’s in connection with an incident on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, just after 5am on Saturday, July 30, when a 19-year-old man was approached by a blue Mercedes and allegedly had a substance sprayed in his face. Both men are due to appear in court on 20 April.