Two men charged over alleged noxious spray assault in Chesterfield
Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in the Chesterfield area.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
Two men from Sheffield have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.
It’s in connection with an incident on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, just after 5am on Saturday, July 30, when a 19-year-old man was approached by a blue Mercedes and allegedly had a substance sprayed in his face. Both men are due to appear in court on 20 April.