Two men charged as part of an investigation into supply of Class A drugs in Derbyshire

Two men have been charged as part of a Derbyshire police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.
By Phil Bramley
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 07:29 GMT
The men were arrested just before 1am on Thursday 21 December after a vehicle they were travelling in was stopped by officers on Chesterfield Road at Two Dales. Suspected Class A drugs were seized following a search.

Paul Hogarth (37) of Horninglow Road in Sheffield, and Ryan Kettlewell (36) of no fixed address have both been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

They were remanded into custody following a hearing on Friday 22 December. They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday 23 Apri.

The men were arrested after a vehicle they were travelling in was stopped by officers on Chesterfield Road at Two Dales.

If you have any information on illegal drug supply, please contact police via: website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or phone 101.