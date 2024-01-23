Two men charged as part of an investigation into supply of Class A drugs in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The men were arrested just before 1am on Thursday 21 December after a vehicle they were travelling in was stopped by officers on Chesterfield Road at Two Dales. Suspected Class A drugs were seized following a search.
Paul Hogarth (37) of Horninglow Road in Sheffield, and Ryan Kettlewell (36) of no fixed address have both been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
They were remanded into custody following a hearing on Friday 22 December. They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday 23 Apri.
If you have any information on illegal drug supply, please contact police via: website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or phone 101.