Two men charged after police chase stolen van on M1 in Derbyshire
Police received a call about a stolen van at about 9.40pm on Wednesday, October 1.
A number of police units from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire worked together to bring the van to a safe stop at Junction 30 near Barlborough before arresting those inside the vehicle.
Two men have since been charged with a number of offences.
Paul Dean Lomas 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of burglary, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and driving without a licence or insurance.
Lee Pressley 53, of Queen Street, Worksop, was charged with two counts of burglary, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and possession of a Class B drug.
Both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 3 and are due to reappear in court at a later date.