Two men charged after police chase stolen van on M1 in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Oct 2025, 21:49 BST
Two men have been charged with a number of offences following a police operation on the M1 in Derbyshire.

Police received a call about a stolen van at about 9.40pm on Wednesday, October 1.

A number of police units from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire worked together to bring the van to a safe stop at Junction 30 near Barlborough before arresting those inside the vehicle.

Two men have since been charged with a number of offences.

Paul Dean Lomas 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of burglary, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Lee Pressley 53, of Queen Street, Worksop, was charged with two counts of burglary, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and possession of a Class B drug.

Both appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 3 and are due to reappear in court at a later date.

